Russia’s 3x3 men's basketball team through to semifinals of 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian team has reached the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 3x3 men’s basketball event following their group stage win over the Netherlands by 21-19 on Tuesday.

The team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will face Serbia in the semifinals round of the Olympics in Tokyo. Belgium’s basketballers will play in the other semifinal match against the winner of the group stage match between Latvia and Japan.

The sport of 3x3 basketball is making its Olympic debut at the Summer Games in Tokyo and the final of this competition is scheduled for July 28.

Earlier in the day, the team of Russian players reached the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 3x3 women’s basketball event. They are now scheduled to play in the semifinals against the winner of the match between the Japanese and French teams.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts seven gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the said sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.