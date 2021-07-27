Sports minister hopes Russian shooters continue to win at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin hopes that Russian shooters will continue to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

On Tuesday, Russians Yulia Karimova and Sergey Kamensky won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

"I congratulate Yulia Karimova and Sergey Kamensky on winning the bronze," the official said. "The Russian athletes were very confident that in fighting for third place, they gained the advantage over the South Korean athletes and managed to keep it, ensuring their medals in a new Olympic discipline. I also would like to congratulate the coaches of the Russian team and the Russian Shooting Union on this success," he added.

Earlier, the gold for Team ROC was won by Vitalina Batsarashkina (the 10m air pistol competition), the silver medals were clinched by Anastasia Galashina (the 10m air rifle competition) and by Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov (the 10m mixed air pistol).

"The Russian shooters have already won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics which indicates a good level of preparation for the Games. All Russian medalists will receive state awards. We hope that our athletes in the shooting disciplines will step on the victory stand time and again," he stressed.

The Tokyo Olympics will conclude on August 8. The last shooting competition will take place on August 2.