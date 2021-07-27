Russian tennis player Khachanov through to Round 3 at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Karen Khachanov reached Round 3 in men’s single tennis competitions of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo after his straight sets win over Australia’s James Duckworth on Tuesday.

It took 12th-seed Khachanov one hour and 22 minutes to oust his Australian opponent with straight sets win of 7-5; 6-1. Khachanov is now set to meet in the next round Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman (8th-seed), who earlier cruised past Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic with straight sets win of 6-4; 7-5.

The 25-year-old Russian is the winner of four ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments and is currently rated as the World No 25 in the ATP Rankings. Khachanov’s best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 French Open and the 2021 Wimbledon.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo — participating under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts five gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the said sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.