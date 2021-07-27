President Putin extols Russian swimmer Rylov’s landmark gold at 2020 Olympics

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to national swimmer Yevgeny Rylov for winning the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the men’s 100m backstroke event.

"Your strong will, determination, winning spirit and supreme professionalism helped you beat fierce competitors and achieve a splendid result," Putin said in his congratulatory message, which was posted on the Kremlin’s official website on Tuesday.

"Your bold triumph is not only about your personal grand success, but also a considerable contribution to the prestige of the Russian sport of swimming," the Russian president stated adding that he wished Rylov new triumphs in the future.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rylov, 24, won the 100m men’s backstroke event, tallying up a result of 51.98 seconds and setting a new European record. His teammate Kliment Kolesnikov touched the bank only 0.02 seconds behind Rylov to clinch the silver for the Russian team.

Rylov’s win in Tokyo handed Russia its first Olympic gold in the sport of swimming in 25 years. The last time was at the US-hosted 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, when Russian swimmers Alexander Popov and Denis Pankratov won gold medals.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo - participating under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - boasts five gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

These Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Likewise, the national anthem of Russia has been barred due to the said sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.