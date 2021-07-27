Brazil’s Italo Ferreira wins first-ever Olympic gold in surfing

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Brazil’s Italo Ferreira has won the first Olympic surfing gold in history at the Tokyo Olympics. In the final round of the competition, the 27-year-old Brazilian surged ahead of Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi. Australia’s Owen Wright took the bronze.

Surfing made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, thanks to the International Olympic Committee’s decision of August 3, 2016. There are two sets of medals at the event.

Brazil, France, and Switzerland currently share 11th place in the overall medal standings at the Tokyo Olympics, having won one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes each. China tops the medal table with nine golds, five silvers, and seven bronzes, followed by the United States (eight golds, five silvers, and eight bronzes), Japan (eight golds, three silvers, and four bronzes), and Russia (five golds, seven silvers, and four bronzes).