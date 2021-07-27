Russian tennis player Pavlyuchenkova proceeds to Olympic quarterfinal

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo.

The athlete from Russia seeded 13th won 6:1, 6:3. In the quarterfinal, she will play the winner of the match between Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic (seeded 8th) and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (9).

The 30-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is ranked 18th with 12 titles of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Her best Grand Slam result was the 2021 French Open final.

The 24-year-old Sorribes Tormo is ranked 47th and has one WTA title under her belt. She hasn’t gone beyond the second round at the Grand Slam tournaments. In the first round at the Olympics, she triumphed over the World’s No. 1 female tennis player Ashleigh Barty of Australia (6:4, 6:3).

The final Olympic event of the women’s singles will take place on July 31.