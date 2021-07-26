Putin congratulates taekwondo fighter Maxim Khramtsov on winning Olympic gold

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated taekwondo fighter Maxim Khramtsov on winning the gold medal in the under-80 kilograms weight category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"Please accept my heartiest congratulations on your triumphant performance. You demonstrated brilliant skills and a winning spirit at the 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo. You won the first-ever gold medal in the history of Russian taekwondo," the telegram reads.

This victory is a great success for the athlete and his coaches, for all who supported him on his way to the long-cherished goal, the president stressed.

Earlier on Monday, the 23-year-old Russian fighter took the Olympic gold after defeating Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan in the final bout with a score of 20-9. It was Russia’s first Olympic gold in taekwondo and the third Olympic medal for Russia’s taekwondo fighters at the Tokyo Games. Tatiana Minina won silver in the women’s 57kg taekwondo competition on Sunday and Mikhail Artamonov won bronze in the men’s 58kg taekwondo event.