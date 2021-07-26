Russia ranks 4th in overall medals standings after Day 3 at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 4th place of the overall medals standings after Day 3 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts four gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

A total of 22 sets of medals were at the stake on Monday and Russian athletes won three gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.

Gold medals went to Sofia Pozdnyakova in women’s individual sabre fencing event; to Maxim Khramtsov - in in men’s under-60kg weight category taekwondo competition; and to the team of gymnasts, who won the gold on Monday in men’s artistic gymnastics team event (Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagorny).

The silver medal went to Sofya Velikaya in sabre fencing and the bronze was clinched by Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving event.

The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is currently topped by hosts Japan (eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals). It is followed by the national team of the United States (seven gold, three silver and four bronze medals) and the Chinese team in the third place with six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.