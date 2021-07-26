Russia’s taekwondo fighter Khramtsov wins 2020 Olympic gold in men’s under-80kg event

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s taekwondo fighter Maxim Khramtsov won gold on Monday of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan in the under-80 kilograms weight category.

The 23-year-old Russian fighter took the gold after defeating in the final bout Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan with the score of 20-9.

The bronze medals in the under-80kg weight category went to Egypt’s Seif Eissa, who defeated Norway’s Richard Andre Ordemann and to Croatia’s Toni Kanaet after his win over Uzbekistan’s Nikita Rafalovich.

The sport of taekwondo was introduced to the Olympic program before the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Australia’s Sydney and Khramtsov’s win today brought Russia the first gold medal in this competition in addition to previously won silver and bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.