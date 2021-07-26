Russian athletes win gold of 2020 Tokyo Olympics in men’s artistic gymnastics team event

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s national athletes Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagorny won gold on Monday in men’s artistic gymnastics team event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team’s athletes showed an aggregate result of 262.500 points, leaving behind the team of Japan with the silver medal (262.397 points) and the Chinese quartet of gymnasts with the bronze medal (261.894 points).

The team of Japan was represented by Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono and Wataru Tanigawa, while Team China was represented by Chaopan Lin, Wei Sun, Jingyuan Zou and Ruoteng Xiao.

This is Russia’s first Olympic gold in men’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, the United States.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.