Saber fencers Velikaya, Pozdniakova set up all-Russian Olympic gold medal bout

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian saber fencer Sofya Velikaya has knocked out Hungary’s Anna Marton in the semifinals of the Olympic individual saber tournament in Tokyo.

Velikaya won 15-8 and will now face off with fellow Russian Sofia Pozdniakova who earlier defeated Frenchwoman Manon Brunet in the semifinals on Monday. The two fencers squared off in the 2018 world championship final with Pozdniakova winning the bout.

Velikaya is through to her third Olympic individual final in a row, losing in London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Velikaya, 36, is the 2016 Olympic team champion. She has eight gold medals at world championships and 14 gold medals at European championships. Velikaya was one of the two flag bearers for Russia’s team at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

The Tokyo Olympics will run through August 8.