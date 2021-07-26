Putin supports Russian athletes but cannot watch Olympic events online — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supports Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games but cannot watch Olympic competitions online, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"He (Putin) has already congratulated our Olympic champion. All of us are expecting more gold medals, more Olympic medalists. You see, the president doesn’t have a possibility to watch online how our athletes are competing but, naturally, he supports our athletes," he said.

When asked if he though Russia’s team could be up to the third place in the overall Olympic medal standings, the Kremlin spokesman said, "No one can know that."

On Sunday, July 25, Vitalina Batsarashkina won the first gold medal for the national team in women’s 10-meter air pistol competition.