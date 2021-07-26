Kremlin refrains from commenting on Russian national football team’s new head coach

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin refrains from giving its opinion about the appointment of the Russian national football team’s new head coach, Valery Karpin, and will wait for future results of the national squad, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked at a news conference on Monday how the Kremlin reacted to the appointment of Karpin, Peskov replied: "Let us celebrate together in case of victories and be upset together in case of possible defeats."

The Russian presidential spokesman added that he had no information about President Vladimir Putin’s opinion about the appointment of the national football team’s new head coach.

The press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on July 23 that 52-year-old Karpin, who currently manages the Russian Premier League (RPL) Rostov football club, would take charge of the national football team replacing Stanislav Cherchesov in this post.

According to the RFU’s previous statement, the contract with Karpin would be in force until the end of the year and stipulated an option of expanding the deal based on the results of the team’s future performance.

Last month at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national team failed to clear the group stage of the tournament. The Russian football team wrapped up its European championship tour finishing in Group B’s cellar with three points after three matches.

The team kicked off its 2020 Euro Cup campaign with a 0-3 defeat against Belgium and a 1-0 win over Finland - both matches were played in St. Petersburg, Russia. Nevertheless, they lost to Denmark 1-4 in Copenhagen on the night of June 21.

On June 30, the RFU Technical Committee gathered for a session to assess the performance of the national team at the European football championship. The Committee gave Cherchesov’s endeavors at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup low marks branding them unsatisfactory. On July 8, the RFU stated that the head coach of the national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, and the governing football body of Russia had severed their contract.

Cherchesov, 57, took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016, signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain its partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the Round of 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, who eventually went on to the final of the world championship in Russia.