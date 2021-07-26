Russia’s Vesnina, Kudermetova through to Olympic tennis doubles QFs

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova defeated the Dutch pairing of Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs in the second-round match of the Tokyo Olympics women’s doubles event.

The Russians won 6-2, 3-6 10-7.

Bertens and Schuurs were the third seeds of the tournament. Vesnina and Kudermetova will now face off with Ukraine’s Lyudmila and Nadezhda Kichenok in the quarterfinals.

Vesnina is the 2016 Olympic doubles champion after winning the gold medals in Rio de Janeiro with Ekaterina Makarova. Vesnina is currently ranked 303rd in the WTA singles ranking and 56th in the doubles ranking. She has also won 18 WTA doubles titles.

Kudermetova is ranked 32nd in the singles list and 16th in the doubles. She has won two WTA titles.

The Tokyo Olympics will run through August 8.