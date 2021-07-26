Russians beat Japan at Olympic men’s 3x3 basketball

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian men’s team has beaten Japan 19-16 in the fifth group-stage match of the Tokyo Olympic 3x3 basketball event.

The Russians scored their second victory in five matches after beating China (21-13) but losing to the Netherlands (15-18), Belgium (16-21) and Poland (16-21).

Latvia and Serbia are also among the contenders in the group with Russia. Two best teams qualify straight for the semifinals, while the next four teams will progress to the quarterfinals.

The Russian team will next play Latvia later on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first Games to feature 3x3 basketball. The Olympics will run through August 8.