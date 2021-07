TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian taekwondo athlete Maksim Khramtcov has reached the gold medal bout in the 80 kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Russian defeated Egypt’s Seif Eissa in the semifinals 13-1. Khramtcov will contest the gold medal against Jordan’s Saleh Al-Sharabaty later on Monday.

Khramtcov is the 2017 world champion and two-time European champion (2018, 2021). He has won five Grand Prix gold medals.