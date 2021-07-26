Russia’s Pozdniakova, Velikaya storm into Olympic fencing sabre semifinals

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian sabre fencer Sofia Pozdniakova has defeated China’s Qian Jiarui in the quarterfinals of the Olympic individual sabre event, moving into the semifinals 15-12.

The Russian fencer will now battle it out with Frenchwoman Manon Brunet, who earlier beat Russia’s Olga Nikitina (15-5) in the quarterfinals, for a spot in the gold medal bout. Another Russian, Sofya Velikaya, also moved into the semifinals after her victory over American Mariel Zagunis (15-8).

Pozdniakova, 24, is the 2018 individual world champion and the 2019 team world champion. She also has two team gold medals at European Championships. Velikaya, 36, is the 2016 Olympic team champion and individual silver medalists at the 2012 and 2016 Games. She has eight gold medals at world championships and 14 gold medals at European championships. Velikaya was one of the two flag bearers for Russia’s team at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

The Tokyo Olympics will run through August 8.