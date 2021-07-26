World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev reaches third round at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated India’s Sumit Nagal in the second-round match of the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old Russian, seeded second, triumphed 6-2, 6-1. In the third round, Medvedev will face Italy’s Fabio Fognini (seeded 15th).

Medvedev is the winner of 11 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournaments. He also played twice in two Grand Slam finals, namely, the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

Nagal, 23, is currently No. 160 in the ATP rankings. His best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the second round of the 2020 US Open.

The final of the tennis Olympic tournament in the men’s singles will be held on August 1.