TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany in the second round of the women’s singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Russian player, seeded 13th, won 6-1, 6-1.

Pavlyuchenkova will now play against the winner of a match between Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Fiona Ferro of France.

The final of the women’s singles Olympic event will take place on July 31.