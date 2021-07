TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian player Kirill Skachkov has defeated Kanak Jha of the United States (11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 0-11, 11-7, 11-4) in round two of the men's table tennis singles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Skachkov, 33, will play against Germany’s Dmitry Ovcharov in round three.

Skachkov, who ranks 55th in the International Table Tennis rankings, is the current Russian champion.