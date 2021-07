TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian swimmers Yulia Efimova and Evgenia Chikunova have made it into the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Efimova, 29, came third in the first semi-final, qualifying fifth for the final set for July 27, and Chikunova, 16, was fourth, qualifying sixth for the final.

Efimova won silver in the women’s 100m and 200m breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics and took bronze in the women’s 200m breaststroke at the 2012 Games.