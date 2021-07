TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Martin Malyutin has made it into the final of the men’s 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Malyutin won his semi-final and qualified fifth for the final scheduled for July 27.

Malyutin won gold medals in the men’s 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2021 European Championships.