Russia’s Tatiana Minina wins silver in women’s 57kg taekwondo event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Tatiana Minina won the silver medal in the women’s 57kg taekwondo competition, losing to US Anastasija Zolotic in the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The bronze medals went to Lo Chia-Ling from Taiwan and Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun.

This is the second medal for the Russian taekwondo athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games. A day before, Russian athlete Mikhail Artamonov claimed the bronze medal in the men’s 58kg category.

The Russian national team currently holds the fifth place in medal standings at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with one gold, four silvers and two bronzes. China is the leader in the medal count with five golds, one silver and four bronzes. Japan is placed second (5-1-0) followed by the US national team (4-2-4).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.