Russian fencer Deriglazova wins silver in women’s foil event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. Russian fencer Inna Deriglazova won a silver medal in the women’s foil competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, losing to US Lee Kiefer 13:15 in the final on Sunday.

Another Russian fencer Larisa Korobeynikova won a bronze medal in the women’s foil event, defeating Italy’s Alice Volpi 15:14 earlier on Sunday.

The Russian national team currently holds the fifth place in medal standings at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with one gold, three silvers and two bronzes. China is the leader in the medal count with five golds, one silver and three bronzes. Japan is placed second (5-1-0) followed by the US national team (3-2-4).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.