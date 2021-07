TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian female team grabbed a silver medal in the archery competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The Russian female team that comprises Svetlana Gomboeva, Elena Osipova and Ksenia Perova lost to the South Korean squad 0:6 in the archery competition.

Russia’s national team currently holds the fifth place in medal standings at the Tokyo Olympics with one gold, two silvers and one bronze.