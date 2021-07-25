Russia’s female archers get into finals of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian women’s national team scored a 5:1 win over the German squad in the semi-finals of the archery competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday.

The Russian female team comprises Svetlana Gomboeva, Elena Osipova and Ksenia Perova.

Russia’s archer Svetlana Gomboeva fainted during her performance in the Olympic archery qualification tournament on Friday but later told TASS that she was feeling fine and was ready to continue competing.

In the final that will take place later on Sunday, Russia’s female archery team will face off the South Korean squad.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.