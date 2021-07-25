Australian swimmers win 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold with new WR in 4x100 freestyle relay

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. The Australian national women’s swimming team won gold on Sunday in freestyle relay event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo setting a new World Record.

Australia’s Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell clocked the distance in 3 minutes 29.69 seconds. The previous World Record in this discipline also belonged to the team of Australian swimmers and it was registered in 2018 standing at 3 minutes 30.05 seconds.

Team Canada, which was comprised of Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Macneil, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak, took the silver finishing 3.09 seconds behind the winners.

Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds and Simone Manuel of the United States won the bronze with an aggregate result of 3 minutes 32.81 seconds.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 33rd globally in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 862,140. A total of over 15,110 people have died of the novel coronavirus infection there, while more than 810,880 have recovered from the illness.