Olympic shooter Batsarashkina wins first gold for Russia at 2020 Games in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina won gold on Sunday in women’s 10-meter air pistol competition at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Batsarashkina, 24, set a new Olympic Record having posted a result of 240.3 points. Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova took the silver with the result of 239.4 points, while Ranxin Jiang of China packed the bronze with 218.0 points.

This is the first gold medal of the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports.

On Saturday, Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10 meters air rifle competition.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.