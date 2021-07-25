{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian women’s volleyball team loses to Italy at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

The team ROC lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3

TOKYO, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian national women’s volleyball team lost to Italy on Sunday in the opening group stage match of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3 (23-25; 19-25 and 14-25).

Twelve teams are participating in the women’s volleyball tournament at the Olympics in Tokyo and they are divided into two groups. Four teams from each group will qualify for the play-off stage.

The teams from Italy and Russia are playing in Group B alongside the national squads from Turkey, China, the United States and Argentina. Group A consists of the teams from Japan, Serbia, Brazil, South Korea, Dominican Republic and Kenya.

The Russian national team is scheduled to play its next group stage match on July 27 against Argentina, while Italy is set to take on Turkey later that day.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

