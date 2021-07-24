Russian athletes won two medals on the first day of Olympics

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian athletes won two medals on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Anastasia Galashina won a silver medal in women’s 10 meters air rifle competition, while taekwondo athlete Mikhail Artamonov won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 58 kg.

In total, 11 sets of medals were awarded in seven sports on Saturday.

By the end of the first day of the Olympics, Chinese national team is in the lead in the medal standings with three gold medals and one bronze award. The second place is shared by the teams of Italy and Japan (1-1-0). The Russian national team ranks 10th (0-1-1).

On Sunday, 18 sets of awards will be competed in Tokyo. The Olympics will end on August 8.