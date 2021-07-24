Russia losses to Netherlands at group stage of 3x3 Olympic basketball tournament

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian men's team lost to the Dutch team with a score of 15:18 in the second match of the group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament 3x3.

The group stage of the Olympic basketball 3x3 tournament is held in the format of a round robin tournament.

In the first match, the Russians beat the Chinese team with a score of 21:13. Alongside with the national teams of Russia, China and the Netherlands, teams from Belgium, Latvia, Poland, Serbia and Japan take part in the tournament.

The top two teams from the group stage will advance directly to the semi-finals, while the third to sixth teams will play the quarterfinals.

The Russians will play the next match against the Belgians on Sunday. The game starts at 6:35 Moscow time.

Three-on-three basketball is the most widely played urban team sport in the world. It has become an Olympic sport only this year.

Before the start of the tournament, the International Basketball Federation published a rating of the teams participating in the tournament. The Russian women's national team received the fifth seed out of eight, the men's team - the sixth.