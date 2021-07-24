Russia’s taekwondo athlete Artamonov takes bronze at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s taekwondo athlete Mikhail Artamonov has won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Argentina’s Lucas Guzman in the men’s -58 kg event.

This is the second medal for Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) at the Olympics. Earlier, Anastasiia Galashina won a silver medal in women’s 10 m air rifle competition, claiming Russia’s first medal.

Artamonov, 24, won silver in the 2017 World Championships, gold in the 2018 European Championships and bronze in the 2016 European Championships.

China tops the medal table, securing three gold medals and one bronze. Japan comes in second (1-1-0) and South Korea is ranked third (1-0-1). Team ROC is in the seventh place (0-1-1).

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will last until August 8, 2021. The organizers decided that the Olympics would take place without foreign fans, while local spectators won’t be allowed to attend Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.