Russian shooter Galashina wins Olympic silver in air rifle competition

TOKYO, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10 meters air rifle competition on Saturday, claiming Russia’s first medal in the Games.

The 24-year-old Russian athlete garnered 251.1 points.

The gold went to Qian Yang of China, who set the Olympic record with 251.8 points. Nina Christen of Switzerland took the bronze with 230.6 points.

Another contestant from Russia, Yulia Karimova, was ranked 13th in the qualification round and could not proceed to the final.

The team of the Russian Olympic Committee is currently ranked second in the Olympic medal chart. Overall, 339 sets of medals in 33 disciplines will be up for grabs.

Russian athletes are not allowed to demonstrate Russia’s state symbols at the Tokyo Olympics due to sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and will compete at the Games as the Russian Olympic Committee’s team.