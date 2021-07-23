Valery Karpin named as head coach of Russian football team

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. FC Rostov manager Valery Karpin, 52, has been appointed as head coach of Russia’s national football team, the Russian Football Union announced.

Karpin’s contract will be valid until December 31, 2021, with an option to be renewed.

Over the next six months, Karpin will work with both FC Rostov and the national team.

"I would like to thank the Russian Football Union for the trust in me. Being invited to the national team is an honor, no matter if you are a player or a coach," Karpin said. "This marks a new stage in my career as a coach, very important and interesting one. The team’s current priority is to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and we will make every possible effort to achieve this goal," he added.

The Russian football team’s previous head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, stepped down on July 8 following the team’s poor performance at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

Karpin played for FC Spartak Moscow, Real Sociedad, Valencia CF, and Celta Vigo. He won the Russian Football Championship with FC Spartak Moscow three times. Karpin appeared in 73 matches for the national team, scoring 17 goals and producing eight assists.

He took the reins of FC Rostov in 2017, after working as a manager for FC Spartak Moscow, RCD Mallorca and FC Torpedo Armavir. Under Karpin, FC Spartak Moscow twice came second in the Russian Football Championship.