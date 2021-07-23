Absence of spectators did not spoil Olympics opening ceremony — Russian judoka Kuzyutina

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. Russian judoka and bronze Olympic medalist Natalia Kuzyutina told TASS on Friday that the absence of spectators during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games did not dampen her spirits while taking part in the Parade of Nations.

About 60 Russian athletes took part in the march. In all, the Russian team includes 336 athletes. Olympic champions Sofya Velikaya (fencing) and Maxim Mikhaylov (volleyball) were the team’s flag carriers.

"The opening ceremony has tremendous vibes, it’s a real festival. There were no spectators but we felt this spirit nevertheless and it was something incredible. We knew that our fans were watching us, that they support us and this feeling can hardly be described by words. I did not even take video on my phone because I wanted to feel it," said Kuzyutina, who took part in three Olympic Games but was in the opening ceremony for the first time.

"People waited for us to appear. They cheer for us, support us and we felt that. Before the ceremony, I came up to our flag carriers and asked them what to do when marching. And they answered: ‘Just enjoy it, have fun.’ And it was really cool," she noted.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are held this year between July 23 and August 8. A total of 339 sets of medals will be contested in 33 sports disciplines. Judo events begin on July 24.