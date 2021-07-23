Olympic Flame lit at XXXII Summer Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic Flame at the opening ceremony of the XXXII Summer Olympic at Tokyo National Stadium.

Earlier, Emperor Naruhito proclaimed the opening of the Olympics.

The Olympic Flame symbolizes peace and unity; it is one of the key ceremonial elements of the modern Olympics.

The flame relay started on March 12, 2020, in at the Peloponnesus peninsula; the relay in Japan started at the Fukushima Prefecture on March 25 this year.

The Tokyo Olympics was initially supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed for one year over the pandemic. The games take place without foreign spectators this year, while six Japanese prefectures will also ban domestic spectators from attending.