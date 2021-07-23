Olympic flag raised at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. The Olympic flag has been raised at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games to the sound of the Olympic anthem.

The Olympic flag, a white banner with Olympic rings, was presented by founder of the modern Olympic Games Pierre de Coubertin at an Olympic congress that took place in Paris in June 1914. The flag was first used as an Olympic symbol at the 1920 Antwerp Games. The current version of the Olympic anthem, written by Greek opera composer Spyridon Samaras with lyrics by Kostis Palamas, was approved by the International Olympic Committee in 1958.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will last until August 8, 2021. The organizers decided that the Olympics would take place without foreign fans, while local spectators won’t be allowed to attend Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.