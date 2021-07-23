Russian sports minister sends message to Russian athletes at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday he is convinced that Russian athletes will demonstrate their skills and score long-awaited wins at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"We have been waiting for the start of one of the world’s most important sporting events for five long years. It won’t be long before you take part in, perhaps, the most important in your lives. Meanwhile, we, faithful fans of the Russian team, will support you wholeheartedly in front of our TV screens. Russian athletes are acclaimed around the world for their dedication, courage and uncompromising will to win. I am convinced you will demonstrate your skills and score long-awaited wins at the upcoming event," he said.

"We all know that the Games will be held amid unprecedented restrictions: for the first time, foreign fans will not be in the stands to support their favorite athletes. The situation is even more difficult for Russian athletes, as you will have to uphold the honor of the country during a two-year ban on the use of the national flag and anthem. But, despite all the restrictions, Russian fans will do their best so that you can feel the colossal support that will motivate you to demonstrate the highest results," the minister stressed.

In his words, he is already proud of each and every member of the Russian team. "The most outstanding athletes have won the right to represent our country at the Olympic Games after a series of qualification tournaments and serious training. Your devotion and zeal show how important it is to have a sense of purpose and never give up," Matytsin added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are held this year between July 23 and August 8. A total of 339 sets of medals will be contested in 33 sports disciplines.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also barred from use at the Olympics in Japan. Team ROC consists of 335 athletes, including 185 women and 150 men.