Russian delegation marches in Parade of Nations at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. The delegation of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has marched in the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

A total of 335 Russian athletes will compete in the Games. Olympic champions Sofya Velikaya (fencing) and Maxim Mikhaylov (volleyball) were the team’s banner carriers. ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyankov and the team’s chief Andrei Konokotin also participated in the parade.

The opening ceremony is taking place at Tokyo’s National Stadium without spectators. Only 950 officials were allowed to attend the event.

Russian athletes are not allowed to demonstrate Russia’s state symbols at the Tokyo Olympics due to sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and will compete at the Games as the Russian Olympic Committee’s team.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will last until August 8, 2021. The organizers decided that the Olympics would take place without foreign fans, while local spectators won’t be allowed to attend Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.