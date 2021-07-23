Kremlin: Russia tackling doping like all nations; Putin for clean high-performance sports

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia, like all other countries, encounters the doping problem but Russian President Vladimir Putin is a firm supporter of the pure sport of high achievements, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"All countries encounter these problems, and so does Russia. But I would like to point out to you that from the very outset President Putin firmly asserted the inadmissibility of doping and emphasized our determination to fight various manifestations of doping in sports," the Kremlin official said. He stressed that "Putin is a solid supporter of clean high-performance sports."

At the Olympic Games, Russian athletes will compete without the national flag or anthem due to WADA’s restrictions adopted in December. The Russian delegation arrived in Tokyo as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee), and in the event of a victory by a Russian athlete or team, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto will be played.