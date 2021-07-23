Olympics opening ceremony underway in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games is underway in the Japanese capital.

Only 950 officials are present at the event due to coronavirus restrictions. The ceremony, dubbed "Moving Forward," touches upon the current global health crisis, which became the reason why the Games had to be postponed for a year, as well as upon Japan’s recovery from the 2011 earthquake, the most devastating in the country’s history. The ceremony will also feature some other pressing topics and include the traditional Parade of Nations.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will last until August 8, 2021.

The organizers decided that the Olympics would take place without foreign fans, while local spectators won’t be allowed to attend Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.