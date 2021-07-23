About 60 Russian athletes to join Olympics opening ceremony parade

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. About 60 Russian athletes, together with President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov and ROC Sports Director Andrei Konokotin will take part in the opening ceremony parade for the Tokyo Olympics, a source with Team ROC at the Olympics told TASS.

"About 60 athletes will march in the parade, including representatives of the women’s volleyball team as well as the boxing and handball teams. The participation of the ROC president and the ROC sports director is also planned," the source said.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will take place on July 23 at 14:00 Moscow time. The Games will run until August 8. The athletes will compete for 339 sets of medals in 33 sports.