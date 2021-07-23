WADA president names key condition for RUSADA’s reinstatement

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. The key condition for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s reinstatement is that it should remain independent from public authorities, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka told TASS on Friday.

"Speaking about our relations with RUSADA, our role is to monitor the situation and work closely to assess, how they conduct anti-doping policy. RUSADA should follow the rules and our requirements to come back to the reinstatement and come back to the anti-doping system. This is all what they need to do, to follow rules and work closely with us," Banka said.

"What is extremely important for us is that RUSADA should remain independent and should be free from any interference from the public authorities," he stressed.

In early June, RUSADA received the plan of reinstating its status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code from WADA. This plan should be implemented before mid-December 2022. RUSADA lost this status in December 2020 after the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).