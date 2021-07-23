Russia’s archer Gomboeva says fine after fainting at Olympics, will continue participating

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s archer Svetlana Gomboeva who fainted during her pefromance in the Olympic archery qualification tournament has said that she is feeling fine and is ready to continue competing, she told TASS.

"Everything’s fine. I’ve got a terrible headache but I am fine in general. I am ready to continue competing, everything’s fine," she said.

Stanislav Popov, the team’s coach, told TASS that she did not need hospitalization after fainting and falling. "She will continue participating in the competition on July 25," he said.

On July 25, Gomboeva will return to the tournament as part of the national team.