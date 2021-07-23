Nineteen new COVID-19 cases reported at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 23. /TASS/. At least 19 people involved in organization of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a report published on the website of the Games’ organizational committee reads.

Three of the people who contracted the virus are staying in the Olympic village. Three athletes tested positive, one of them is residing in the Olympic village.

Moreover, three Japanese contractors contracted COVID-19 as well as ten people linked to the organizations of the Games, with two of them residing in the Olympic village, and three media representatives. Overall, 110 cases of the coronavirus have been reported so far at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held in 2020 but had to be postponed by a year due to the pandemic. The Games will now be held between July 23 and August 8. Organizers decided to hold competitions without foreign fans, while locals will not be able to attend Olympic events in six prefectures, including Tokyo. Moreover, Tokyo went into an emergency on July 12 amid a deterioration of the COVID-19 situation.