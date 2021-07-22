Russian Paralympic team to be fully isolated from other athletes - sports official

MOSCOW, July 22./TASS/. The Russian Paralympic team will be fully isolated from sports delegations from other countries once it arrives in Tokyo, acting president of the Russian Paralympic Committee, Pavel Rozhkov, told a news conference on Thursday.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games were due to have taken place from August 25 to September 6, 2020, but were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic to August 24 to September 5 of this year.

"Yesterday, a letter came to the Paralympic Committee from the Organizing Committee in Tokyo, which said that Russia is listed among the countries of the second group, posing an increased risk due to the presence of the COVID-19 strain," Rozhkov said.

"This means that apart from the tests taken 76 and 92 hours before arrival, we will have to take two more. Strict conditions must be created at the bases to minimize personal contacts. Our team will be isolated as much as possible from the teams of other countries upon arrival in Tokyo," the acting president said.

"This first of all concerns those who were trained at the bases in Moscow. We are well aware of the responsibility for the life and health of the athletes," Rozhkov added.

The first group of the team’s administrative personnel will arrive in Tokyo on August 15. The main part of the delegation will arrive between August 17 and 23. After the opening ceremony, rowing, canoeing, badminton and taekwondo teams will arrive in Tokyo.

"Russian Paralympic athletes will take part in 19 kinds of sports out of 22 on the program of the games. We will for the first time participate in badminton, boccia, rowing, canoeing, triathlon, taekwondo as well as women’s competitions in goalball and sitting volleyball," Rozhkov also said on Thursday.

Under the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian athletes are stripped of the possibility to perform under the national flag and state emblem at world championships, Olympic and Paralympic games until December 16, 2022.