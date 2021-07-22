{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All staff of Russia’s delegation to Tokyo Paralympics vaccinated against COVID-19

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021

TOKYO, July 22. /TASS/. All staff of Russia’s delegation to the Tokyo Paralympic Games have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

"In order to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection for members of the Paralympic delegation, all of the delegation’s staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus based on a decision made by the Russian Paralympic Committee’s executive committee. Athletes have met all the requirements to make it to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. We have neither moral nor legal authority to put their health at risk," Rozhkov said.

"Besides, more than half of our athletes have also received vaccine shots. The sitting volleyball, goalball, taekwondo, boccia, and wheelchair tennis teams have been fully vaccinated," he added.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

