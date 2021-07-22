ROC reveals how many Russian delegates will attend Olympics’ opening ceremony

TOKYO, July 22. /TASS/. No more than 80 people from the delegation of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters at a news conference.

"The opening ceremony will take place tomorrow, our delegation will take a direct part in it," he said. "From 66 to 80 members of our delegation will take part in the march. This is due to the fact that for many [athletes], the competitions will begin the next day. All the rest who are willing, are going to take part [in it]."

"There are restrictions on the march columns - up to six officials, [but] there are no restrictions for athletes," the ROC head added.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.