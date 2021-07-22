All Russian athletes coming to Tokyo for Olympics in good health, assures ROC chief

TOKYO, July 22. /TASS/. All Russian athletes who have arrived in Tokyo to take part in the Olympic Games do not have health problems, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters at a news conference.

"Everyone on the team is in good health, the medical center is currently working only on recovery procedures and relapses of previous injuries," he stated. "There are no cases of COVID-19 infections among Russian athletes in the Olympic Village."

The ROC head noted that 193 athletes were currently residing in the Olympic Village.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8.