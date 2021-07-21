Nearly two-thirds of Russians are likely to follow Tokyo Olympics, poll reveals

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Almost two-thirds (61%) of Russians will more or less follow the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the Public Opinion Research Center’s survey.

"Almost two-thirds of Russians (61%) are going to follow the Olympic Games, while 15% of residents said they would regularly follow the competitions in all sports. However, as many as 10% of the respondents [said they] would watch only those competitions, where Russian athletes have a chance of winning medals. A total of 36% of those surveyed are going to only watch the broadcasts of those sports that they are interested in, whereas some 38% of Russians are not going to follow the Olympics at all," the survey revealed.

The absolute majority (97%) could not name a single Russian athlete, who is going to perform at the Summer Olympics. Yet, more than half of the respondents (57%) believe that Russian athletes will enter the top three, including some 22% claiming that Russia would take first place in the number of medals. According to the survey, Russian athletes have the best chances of winning medals in swimming (15%), athletics (12%), gymnastics (12%), synchronized swimming (10%) and rhythmic gymnastics (7%). Speaking about the most interesting sports, the respondents named athletics (33%), water sports (31%), rhythmic gymnastics (23%), football (15%) and volleyball (14%).

The ‘VTsIOM-Sputnik’ nationwide survey was carried out on July 16, 2021. A total of 1,600 respondents took part in it, the margin of error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the competitions were postponed for a year due to the pandemic, so they have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8, 2021. The organizers decided to hold them without foreign fans. Local spectators will also be barred from the Olympics in six Japanese regions, including Tokyo.